Cómo fueron las protestas en La Habana tras días sin luz: un clarificador video de Belly of The Beast

Belly of The Beast.- Cuban Protests after Hurricane Ian “Not Political”. In the last week, some Cubans protested power outages in the wake of Hurricane Ian. By Saturday, power had returned to 95% of Havana, but frustration boiled over in some areas still without electricity. In the working-class Cerro neighborhood, protesters insisted they were not seeking political change. Police directed traffic, allowing demonstrators to block the road. On Saturday night in the middle-class Vedado neighborhood, most protesters demanded only that their electricity be restored. Security forces did not break up the protest, but later in the night, a few protesters were detained.

Día Internacional de la Geodiversidad: Cuba avanza en la aprobación de geositios y la protección de su patrimonio geológico

Geoparque y Parque Nacional Viñales, en Pinar del Río, occidente de Cuba. Foto: Deny Extremera/ Cubadebate....

Situación actual de Pinar del Río en su fase de recuperación

TV Cubana.- Séptimo día de recuperación tras el paso del huracán Ian por Pinar del Río, el periodista Lázaro Manuel Alonso nos actualiza. Foto: Omara García Mederos. ...
"Cada vez, cada mes"
Género
Simone - Cimarronas.- Cuando me disponía a escribir algo sobre mi «yo menstruante» tardé horas en concluir que no hay una única anécdota para definir mi vida menstrual, sino que hay, cada mes, dolores, ná...
Por Cuba tierra que amo y defiendo
Lázaro Fariñas
Por Lazaro Fariñas*/Foto Virgilio Ponce -Martianos.- Parodiando al Apóstol de la Independencia de Cuba, mi siempre admirado José Martí, «Para los pinareños que sufren, mis primeras palabras...
Por el ladrido llegamos al perro
Ramón Pedregal
El tiempo es terriblemente corto, pero una huelga todavía puede tener éxito. Para detener la bomba de Irán, bombardea Irán. John Bolton en el Nueva York Times el 26 del 3 de 2015. Esperaba tal situación despué...
