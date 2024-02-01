"Si el bloqueo continúa, la solidaridad también": mensaje del Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos en apoyo de Cubainformación y Euskadi-Cuba (+English)

El ICAP (Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos) ha emitido este mensaje solidario en apoyo de Cubainformación y Euskadi-Cuba.

Persecución judicial contra Cubainformación y Euskadi-Cuba (todos los materiales)

Gráfica: Esther Jávega.

MENSAJE DEL ICAP AL MOVIMIENTO DE SOLIDARIDAD CON CUBA

Estimados amigos/a:

El Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos se suma al rechazo que ha generado en el Movimiento de Solidaridad con Cuba el ataque del que viene siendo objeto tanto la Asociación Euskadi Cuba como el coordinador del proyecto Cubainformación, compañero José Manzaneda, para quienes los acusadores piden 6 años de cárcel y 50 000.00 euros de multa, en un juicio que tendrá lugar el próximo 15 de febrero en Madrid.

El artículo publicado recientemente por Cubainformación https://www.cubainformacion.tv/contra-cuba/20240124/107181/107181-juicio-con-peticion-de-carcel-para-miembros-de-cubainformacion-y-euskadi-cuba-sera-en-febrero-en-madrid da los elementos y antecedentes de esa querella judicial y ubica muy claramente el objetivo de tal despropósito: hacer daño a Cuba, a la solidaridad con Cuba, a la cooperación médica cubana y pretende con ello, además, provocar el cierre de Cubainformación.

El ensañamiento contra Cubainformación por parte de la organización Prisioners Defender es comprensible. La denuncia permanente de las campañas mediáticas, de las mentiras que a diario se emiten sobre Cuba y el enfrentamiento a organizaciones contrarrevolucionarias cubanas a las que sólo alimentan el odio y la desesperanza por la resistencia del pueblo cubano y la continuidad de la Revolución cubana ante el férreo bloqueo económico, ponen en la mira de organizaciones extremistas como Prisioners Defender a ese medio de contrainformación alternativa sobre Cuba que constituye Cubainformación.

La querella judicial ha demandado la contratación de la defensa para un proceso judicial que ya lleva tres años en curso.

A la vez que desde el ICAP nos solidarizamos con Cubainformación y con la Asociación de Amistad Euskadi Cuba, nos sumamos al llamado que ya realiza el Movimiento Estatal de Solidaridad con Cuba de España de apoyar económicamente a ese proyecto para afrontar los gastos que ha conllevado este juicio y que podrían dar al traste con Cubainformación.

Ni la ultraderecha española ni Prisioners Defender ni la contrarrevolución cubana asentada en España lograrán el cierre de Cubainformación.

Si el bloqueo continúa, la solidaridad también.

Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos.

MESSAGE FROM ICAP TO THE CUBA SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT

Dear friends:

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples joins the rejection generated in the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba by the attack to which both the Euskadi Cuba Association and the coordinator of the Cubainformación project, comrade José Manzaneda, for whom the accusers are asking 6 years in prison and 50 000.00 euros fine, in a trial that will take place next February 15 in Madrid.

The article recently published by Cubainformación https://www.cubainformacion.tv/contra-cuba/20240124/107181/107181-juicio-con-peticion-de-carcel-para-miembros-de-cubainformacion-y-euskadi-cuba-sera-en-febrero-en-madrid gives the elements and background of this legal action and clearly states the objective of such nonsense: to harm Cuba, the solidarity with Cuba, the Cuban medical cooperation and, in addition, to provoke the closing of Cubainformación.

The outrage against Cubainformación on the part of the organization Prisioners Defender is understandable. The permanent denunciation of the media campaigns, of the lies that are broadcast daily about Cuba and the confrontation with Cuban counterrevolutionary organizations that only feed hatred and despair for the resistance of the Cuban people and the continuity of the Cuban Revolution in the face of the iron economic blockade, put in the sights of extremist organizations such as Prisioners Defender this alternative counterinformation media about Cuba that Cubainformación constitutes.

The lawsuit has demanded the hiring of the defense for a judicial process that has already been underway for three years.

At the same time that from ICAP we express our solidarity with Cubainformación and with the Euskadi Cuba Friendship Association, we join the call already made by the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba of Spain to economically support this project to confront the expenses that this trial has entailed and that could put Cubainformación out of business.

Neither the Spanish ultra-right wing nor Prisioners Defender nor the Cuban counterrevolution settled in Spain will succeed in closing Cubainformación.

If the blockade continues, so does solidarity.

Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.